William Zollie Privett
On June 14, 2020, William Zollie Privett passed away. He was the beloved son of Zollie and Teresa Privett; devoted brother of Luke A. Privett and Josephine M. Privett; loving nephew of Mark Privett (Linda), Craig Privett (Jean), Suzanne Wollman (Dave), Dorothy Powers (Tim), Diana Battaglia (Rick), Carol Huber, and the late Norbert Weber. Also survived by numerous loving cousins, including his Godfather Phillip Weber.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Funeral services and interment will be private.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
JUN
21
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
