On June 14, 2020, William Zollie Privett passed away. He was the beloved son of Zollie and Teresa Privett; devoted brother of Luke A. Privett and Josephine M. Privett; loving nephew of Mark Privett (Linda), Craig Privett (Jean), Suzanne Wollman (Dave), Dorothy Powers (Tim), Diana Battaglia (Rick), Carol Huber, and the late Norbert Weber. Also survived by numerous loving cousins, including his Godfather Phillip Weber.



Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Funeral services and interment will be private.



