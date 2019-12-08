Home

Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Columbia Memorial Park
12005 Clarksville Pike (RT. 108)
Clarksville, MD
Willie L. Knocket Notice
On December 3, 2019 Willie L. Knocket, beloved husband of the late Wisteen (Ned) Knocket, loving father of Tira D. Knocket and the late Terry Knocket, dear brother of Louise and Neatha. Mr. Knocket is also survived by his loving cousin, Kim Lawson as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside services and Interment will be held Monday 11 a.m. at Columbia Memorial Park, 12005 Clarksville Pike (RT. 108), Clarksville, MD 21029.

Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
