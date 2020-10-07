Wilma Ann Kineke passed away peacefully at home with her husband, John Henry Kineke, Jr. by her side, on September 30th, 2020, just 8 days shy of their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Wilma was born on August 14th, 1931 in Czechoslovakia, and immigrated to the United States of America at the age of 6 months, with her parents and maternal grandmother.



In addition to her husband, she will be greatly missed by her sons, Paul John and his wife Jane Bernadette, and Matthew John Rudolf Kineke; grandchildren: Nicole Marie, Rose Elizabeth, Samantha Emily Louise, Victoria Amy Jane, Joshua Paul John, Elise Anne, and Tyler Johnston; great-grandchildren: Lorelei Ava Marie and Leonardo Lawrence Paul.



Wilma is predeceased by her mother, Anna Konar Furst, stepfather, Rudolf Furst of Aberdeen, her father, Stefan Marcis of New York, New York, and her sister, Helen Susan Larkin, of Greenwich, Connecticut.



A proud New Yorker, Wilma graduated from Bishop McDonnell High School in Brooklyn, New York and later was employed as an executive secretary by Standard Oil of New Jersey, now Exxon-Mobil. In 1959, she met, and in 1960, married John and the two resided in Aberdeen until the time of her death. A loving wife and mother, Wilma was a faithful member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Aberdeen, where she worked at a variety of parish and school functions. She served on the Women's Auxiliary at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, was a member of the Friendship Garden Club, a Cub Scout leader and a tireless supporter of her sons' membership in The Boy Scouts of America. Known for her strength and work ethic, Wilma was appreciated for her optimism, loyalty, and good humor. She is remembered fondly by many, and especially by the friends of her two sons.



A funeral mass will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, in Aberdeen, on Saturday, October 10th at 11 AM.



