On June 22, 2019, Wilma Anne Herman passed peacefully surrounded by her daughters, Kelly, Colleen and Shannon. She is the beloved grandmother to Tyler & Morrissey Lochte and Sadie & Calvin Maple. Big hearted and loving, Wilma was always quick to joke and kept everyone on their toes - especially at Radebaugh's and Oak Crest. The family is holding a reception at Friendly Farms, Monday 6/24 from 5-9pm in Upperco, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Wilmer Eye Institute of Johns Hopkins or .
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019