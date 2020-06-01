Wilma Jean Carr passed away on May 26, 2020; loving wife of Clifton G. Carr, III for 53yrs.; devoted daughter of the late William and Ella Hartman; beloved mother of Sheri Klein and her husband Roy, Patrick Carr and Martin Carr and his wife Jennifer; dear sister of Bill Hartman, Donna McCann, and Bonnie Hartman; Cherished grandmother of Ashley, Austin, Ella, Luke, and Jackson.



The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4 to 8pm. Services and interment are private. A guest book is available at:



