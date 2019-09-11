Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Monahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Monahan


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Monahan Notice
On Sunday, September 8, 2019, Wilma Jean S. Monahan, 93, of Churchville passed away at Brightview Senior Living in Bel Air.

Born 23 April, 1926 in White House, Tennessee, Jean was the daughter of Nathan Guy Covington and Lola Mae Covington and sister to Guy Wayne Covington.

Jean was a loving and devoted wife to William Theodore Shimek and gave him two sons, William George Shimek and Jeffrey Wayne Shimek. She was a selfless and devoted mother. After the boys' father's early death in 1965, Jean married Hugh Monahan, Jr. in 1969 and was happily married until Hugh's death in 2013.

After working as a grocery store clerk Jean began her career in 1963 with the Federal Government working at Edgewood Arsenal- Aberdeen Proving Ground in the Finance & Accounting office where she worked until retirement. During that time she went back to Harford Junior College to earn her AA degree in Accounting. Jean liked to travel, visiting many locations around the world. After retiring from work, Jean took up golf and hit a hole in one.

Jean was a member of St. Margaret's Church and the Ladies' Knights of Columbus, Bel Air. She is also survived by a grandson, Jacob Shimek, and two grand-daughters, Virginia Marie Shimek and Anne Tarver Shimek.

Family & friends will honor & celebrate Jean's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 7 Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A Prayer Service will be held on Thursday at 12:30 P.M. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now