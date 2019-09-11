|
On Sunday, September 8, 2019, Wilma Jean S. Monahan, 93, of Churchville passed away at Brightview Senior Living in Bel Air.
Born 23 April, 1926 in White House, Tennessee, Jean was the daughter of Nathan Guy Covington and Lola Mae Covington and sister to Guy Wayne Covington.
Jean was a loving and devoted wife to William Theodore Shimek and gave him two sons, William George Shimek and Jeffrey Wayne Shimek. She was a selfless and devoted mother. After the boys' father's early death in 1965, Jean married Hugh Monahan, Jr. in 1969 and was happily married until Hugh's death in 2013.
After working as a grocery store clerk Jean began her career in 1963 with the Federal Government working at Edgewood Arsenal- Aberdeen Proving Ground in the Finance & Accounting office where she worked until retirement. During that time she went back to Harford Junior College to earn her AA degree in Accounting. Jean liked to travel, visiting many locations around the world. After retiring from work, Jean took up golf and hit a hole in one.
Jean was a member of St. Margaret's Church and the Ladies' Knights of Columbus, Bel Air. She is also survived by a grandson, Jacob Shimek, and two grand-daughters, Virginia Marie Shimek and Anne Tarver Shimek.
Family & friends will honor & celebrate Jean's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 7 Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A Prayer Service will be held on Thursday at 12:30 P.M. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019