|
|
Wilma Geraldine "Gerri" Moore, 90, from Columbia, MD passed from this life on December 7, 2019.
Wilma was born in Prairie Grove, Arkansas on May 22, 1929. She was the beloved daughter of William James Caudle and Jessie Hannah Caudle, and sister to Randall Caudle.
After completing her degree at University of Arkansas she moved to Maryland with her former husband, Bill Moore. She lived for many years in the same home in Columbia, MD where she raised her 3 children. She was a Dietician at several senior health facilities and hospitals.
She loved her family, community, reading the newspaper and following college sports. She continued her Dietician studies at University of Maryland and was a big Terrapins sports fan. Her final years were spent at Sunrise Montgomery Village.
She is survived by her children, Dinah Hanson (and husband David Hanson), James Moore, Patrick Moore (and wife Anita Moore), sister-in-law, Maxine Caudle, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, niece Janet Moulden and nephew Jerry Caudle.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and daughter-in-law, Sandy Moore.
A memorial luncheon for family and friends will be held on Sunday, Jan 5th, 11:30am-2pm at Bertucci's Restaurant (9081 Snowden River Pkwy, Columbia, MD). To attend, please call Patrick Moore at 301-570-6146. Wilma will have a private interment at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundations (cbf.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 19, 2019