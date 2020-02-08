|
On February 4, 2020, Wilma Lee Short, beloved wife of Billy J. Short; devoted mother of Heather L. Molinaro and her husband Adam and Billy J. Short, Jr. and his wife Sandra; dear sister of William A. Keimig, Jr. and his wife Karen; loving grandmother of Rachel DePetris, Marley Molinaro, Cody Short, Travis Short, Zachary Wendeborn, and Josiah Johnson; cherished great grandmother of Anastasia and Sophie Short.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Sunday, February 9th and Monday, February 10th, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 8501 Loch Raven Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21286, Tuesday, February 11th, 11 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Immaculate Heart of Mary School will be appreciated by the family.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020