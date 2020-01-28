|
On January 27, 2020 Wilma Jean Webber, beloved wife of 60 years to James W. Webber, devoted mother of Deborah Webber and her spouse Theresa McQuaid and Laura Webber. Sister to Charles George and his wife Nancy and the late Kenneth, Richard and William George.
The family will receive friends at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Rd. on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A funeral service for Wilma will be held on Thursday from the funeral home at 11:30 am. Interment to follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 28, 2020