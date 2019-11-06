|
|
Wilmer Blanche Andrews, age 89, of Bel Air, MD passed away on November 3, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. Born in Bel Air, she was the daughter of William Lloyd Anders and Lillian Octavia (Hollingsworth) Anders and is the wife of the late Thomas Jackson Andrews whom she married in 1946. He passed away in 1992. Much of her life was spent working at Bata Shoe Factory where she retired after 33 years of service. She enjoyed embroidery and giving her work to everyone.
Mrs. Andrews is survived by son, Thomas L. Andrews and wife Kathy; daughters, Wilma L. Witt and husband Harold, Linda K. Miller and husband Douglas, Cathy M. Shifflett and husband Robert, Joyce A. Wagoner and husband Daniel; son-in-law, James Wagoner; sister, Daisy Mackey; 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by daughter, Donna S. Wagoner; 6 siblings and one grandchild, Shannon Faith Andrews.
Visitation was held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 6 at 11am. Interment will take place at Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen.
Contributions may be made to Amedisys Inc., Attn: Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816-4013.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019