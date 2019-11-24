|
On November 21, 2019 Wilson C. Outten, Jr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Miriam E. Outten (nee Wildberger); devoted father of Larry B. Outten and his wife Mary, David B. Outten and his wife Brooke, Jeff B. Outten and his wife Michelle, and Roger C. Outten and his wife Debby; cherished grandfather of Craig A. Outten and his wife Jenny, Phillip D. Outten, Zachary B. Outten, and Cameron B. Outten; loving great-grandfather of Paxton D. Outten; beloved son of the late Wilson Carl Outten, Sr. and Mary E. Outten; dear brother-in-law of Ruth Whitlock; he is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Perry Hall United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Highview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Rd. Fallston, MD 21047. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019