On October 9, 2020, Wilson F. Sebeniecher; beloved husband of Donna Sebeniecher; devoted father of Tracy Favre and husband Clint, Tara Streets and husband Matt, Thane Sebeniecher and wife Stephanie Huff, and Tegan Ghirardello and husband Robert; loving grandfather of Kyle Blaine, Clint Favre, Liam, Kayla and Limarys Streets, Kyla, Alina, and Carleigh Ghirardello, and Leo Sebeniecher; great-grandfather of Kayden Blaine; dear brother of Ritchie Sebeniecher and wife Nanci.

Services and interment private. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
