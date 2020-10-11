On October 9, 2020, Wilson F. Sebeniecher; beloved husband of Donna Sebeniecher; devoted father of Tracy Favre and husband Clint, Tara Streets and husband Matt, Thane Sebeniecher and wife Stephanie Huff, and Tegan Ghirardello and husband Robert; loving grandfather of Kyle Blaine, Clint Favre, Liam, Kayla and Limarys Streets, Kyla, Alina, and Carleigh Ghirardello, and Leo Sebeniecher; great-grandfather of Kayden Blaine; dear brother of Ritchie Sebeniecher and wife Nanci.
Services and interment private. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com