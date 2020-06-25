Winifred Blackett

On Friday, June 12, 2020, Winifred Eileen Blackett, of Columbia, MD, passed away at the age of 95. Affectionately known as "Ms. Winnie." Sister of Sybil Mayhew (UK), Louise Oxley (Barbados), Daisy Taylor (UK), Edwin Haynes (Barbados). Predeceased by her parents, Clarissa and Leon Haynes; as well as her siblings, Clyde, Eleanor, and Arthur Haynes, all of Barbados. Mother to Emerson (Barbados), George (UK), Dianne, and Nigel Haynes. Aunt to Nicole Moore, Annette Quintyne (Barbados), Othneil Haynes, and seven others. Grandmother to Natalie Deming and 13 more; Great-grandmother to Matthias, Kara, and 12 others.



Winnie was born in Barbados, emigrated to England, then later moved to the US. She was a faithful member of Christ Episcopal Church in Columbia, and an active participant in the Women of Christ Church. She loved to travel, believed in lifelong learning, was passionate about volunteering, and lived a life larger than can be summarized here. She is loved and missed by all who knew her.



A memorial was held on June 24, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church. Donations may be made to honor Winnie at:



