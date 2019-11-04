|
|
On November 2, 2019, Winifred "Winnie" D. Woodbury of Towson, MD died at Gilchrist Center Towson after a brief and intense decline from lung and brain cancer at the age of 74. She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Charles E. Woodbury; daughter, Irene B. Woodbury, and husband, Francesco A. Berti; two grandchildren, Adriano and Giulio; her sister, Mary Catherine Day, and wife, Priscilla Sicard; and brother, Raymond N. Day.
Visiting hours will be held at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Rd., Towson, MD 21204 on Wednesday, November 6, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. There will be a small service at Ruck's following visiting hours. A memorial service is to be celebrated on Friday, November 8 at 10 AM at Towson United Methodist Church, 501 Hampton Ln., Towson, MD 21286. Please hold flowers and instead make donations to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (www.giraffeconservation.org) to support the conservation effort in Africa of her favorite animal that is now officially considered vulnerable.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 4, 2019