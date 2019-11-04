Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Towson United Methodist Church
501 Hampton Ln.
Towson, MD
View Map
Winifred D. Woodbury

Winifred D. Woodbury Notice
On November 2, 2019, Winifred "Winnie" D. Woodbury of Towson, MD died at Gilchrist Center Towson after a brief and intense decline from lung and brain cancer at the age of 74. She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Charles E. Woodbury; daughter, Irene B. Woodbury, and husband, Francesco A. Berti; two grandchildren, Adriano and Giulio; her sister, Mary Catherine Day, and wife, Priscilla Sicard; and brother, Raymond N. Day.

Visiting hours will be held at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Rd., Towson, MD 21204 on Wednesday, November 6, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. There will be a small service at Ruck's following visiting hours. A memorial service is to be celebrated on Friday, November 8 at 10 AM at Towson United Methodist Church, 501 Hampton Ln., Towson, MD 21286. Please hold flowers and instead make donations to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (www.giraffeconservation.org) to support the conservation effort in Africa of her favorite animal that is now officially considered vulnerable.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 4, 2019
