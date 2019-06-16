|
Kilian , Winifred
On June 10,2019 Winifred (McAteer) Kilian of Rosedale age 92 loving wife of 69 years to the late Jerry A. Kilian Sr. passed in her home in Hobe Sound, FL.Cherished mother of Jerry A. Kilian Jr and his wife Lisa, John Kilian and his wife Phyllis ,Karen Kilian, Victoria McNulty and her husband Mike and
adopted son George Neumann III. Loving grandmother of Robert McNulty,Kate Kilian,John Kilian,Josh Kilian,Tara McNulty and Kory Kilian, Great Grandmother of Bobby and Deven McNulty. Winifred is also survived by her dear brother Owen McAteer and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and Family may visit at the Cvach/ Rosedale Funeral Home 1211 Chesaco Ave. Rosedale, Md Monday 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday 10 am, Internment will follow at the Bohemian National Cemetery 1300 Horners Lane. Baltimore (21206)
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 16, 2019