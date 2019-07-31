Home

Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mitchell-Wiedenfeld Funeral Home
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mitchell-Wiedenfeld Funeral Home
6500 York Road
View Map
On July 28, 2019, Winifred Ruth Krimmel (nee Rennie), 89, born in River Rouge, Michigan, a proud Baltimorean since 1962. Survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert N. Krimmel; her children Jeff (Andrea Van Arsdale), Doug (Jane), Dean (Barbara Krupnick), Katherine Zito (Michael); and, her beloved grandchildren Courtney, Nicholas, Jake (Yelena Reznikova), Ben, Drew, Samantha, Sam, and Nate. Services at Mitchell-Wiedenfeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Road, Friday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m. Friends also welcome to call from 9-11 a.m. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery. Reception to follow at 108 Linden Terrace. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to HelpingUpMission.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
