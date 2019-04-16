Home

Winifred Hess
Notice Condolences Flowers

Winifred Shepperd Hess Notice
Surrounded by family at home on April 14, 2019 WINIFRED SHEPPERD HESS; beloved wife of the late James Bunyan Hess, Jr.; loving mother of James B. Hess, III; dear sister of Charles M. Shepperd and the late Alice Shepperd Jessop and Jane Hutchins Shepperd; cherished "Nan" of James Carroll, Emily Claire and Abigail Elizabeth Hess.The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, 2-4 & 7-9pm. A Celebration Winifred's life will be held in Clynmalira United Methodist Church, Old York and Stockton Roads, Phoenix, MD 21131 on Wednesday, April 17 at 11am. Interment the adjoining cemetery. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2019
