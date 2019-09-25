|
Wyoming Benjamin "Duke" Paris Jr., age 86, of Bel Air, MD passed away on September 20, 2019 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Wyoming and Claire (Gill) Paris. From the time he was a youngster, Duke had a passion for aviation. In 1956, he graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He spent 12 years in the aerospace industry working for Martin Marietta Corporation designing aircraft, missiles and space vehicles. During this time he was a member of the Gemini Engineering Team. In 1967, he became a civilian analyst with the Department of the Army working first at the Ballistics Research Laboratory and then with the U.S. Army Materiel Systems Analysis Activity. During his career, he published over 200 technical reports and studies on aircraft and missile tests, combat evaluations and operations research analyses.
In 1996, he was awarded the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal for career contributions to advancement in aircraft survivability modeling methodologies which influenced the design, development, evaluation and fielding of the Cobra, Apache and Black Hawk helicopters. He was considered one of the Army's primary aircraft survivability analysts and upon his retirement from civilian service, he continued to provide this expertise to the Army as a consultant with the SURVICE Engineering Company.
He also served a combined 19 years in U.S. Army and Air Force National Guard units as an Air Defense Gun Battery Executive Officer, a Nike-Ajax Missile Battery Commander, Artillery Battery Executive Officer and Artillery Battalion Intelligence Officer, obtaining the rank of Captain.
Duke loved spending time with his family. He attended the Bel Air United Methodist Church, volunteered as a bookkeeper and participated in the Senior Food Distribution Program. Duke enjoyed watching the Ravens and Penn State football, reading, completing puzzles and sailing. He was a dedicated student and instructor of Tai Chi. He served as a Bel Air Recreation Council Commissioner/coach for youth basketball.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Nancy L. Paris, sons Scott Paris, Bryan Paris (Pamela), daughter Kim Nicole (Roberto) Paris-Rodriguez, grandson Wyatt Paris, sister Pamela Loyle of Wichita, KS, brother Barry Paris of Pittsburgh, PA, brother-in-law Larry (Kathy) Ishler of Erie, PA and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
