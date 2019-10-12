Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
Yolanda Ann Tammetta Notice
On October 8, 2019, Yolanda Ann Tammetta, beloved wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Tammetta; devoted mother of Norma C. Spinella and her husband Joseph and Mark A. Tammetta; loving grandmother of Christine Davis and Joseph Spinella, Jr.; cherished great grandmother of 4; dear sister of Louise Dugan and the late Angelo Marchione.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Sunday, October 13th from 3 to 6 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Nativity, Monday, October 14th, 11 AM. Entombment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to at .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 12, 2019
