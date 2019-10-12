|
|
On October 8, 2019, Yolanda Ann Tammetta, beloved wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Tammetta; devoted mother of Norma C. Spinella and her husband Joseph and Mark A. Tammetta; loving grandmother of Christine Davis and Joseph Spinella, Jr.; cherished great grandmother of 4; dear sister of Louise Dugan and the late Angelo Marchione.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Sunday, October 13th from 3 to 6 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Nativity, Monday, October 14th, 11 AM. Entombment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to at .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 12, 2019