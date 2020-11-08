1/
Yolanda Gorsuch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yolanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Yolanda Rose Gorsuch (nee Tana) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late James M. Gorsuch; loving mother of Joseph Gorsuch and his wife Pam, and Patricia Tana Rhode and her husband Paul; cherished grandmother of James Ortman, Jennifer Gorsuch Wood and her husband Jerome, Teresa Tana Rhode, Eric Gorsuch, and the late Kim Marie Ortman. Also survived by many loving Tana nieces and nephews.

Arrangements for Yolanda are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York RD, Ste. D, Timonium, MD 21093. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved