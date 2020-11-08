On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Yolanda Rose Gorsuch (nee Tana) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late James M. Gorsuch; loving mother of Joseph Gorsuch and his wife Pam, and Patricia Tana Rhode and her husband Paul; cherished grandmother of James Ortman, Jennifer Gorsuch Wood and her husband Jerome, Teresa Tana Rhode, Eric Gorsuch, and the late Kim Marie Ortman. Also survived by many loving Tana nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for Yolanda are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, 1850 York RD, Ste. D, Timonium, MD 21093. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com