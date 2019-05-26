On May 24, 2019, Yoshie Igusa (nee Yamamoto). Yoshie was born in Kanda, a historical neighborhood of Tokyo, on March 29, 1927. As a young woman, while working on the design of optical lenses, she met her future husband, the late Jun-ichi Igusa. They married, started their family, and moved to Baltimore in 1955 where her husband joined the mathematics faculty at Johns Hopkins. They enjoyed an active social life with his colleagues and their families as well as other Japanese families in the area. They took many trips to Europe and Japan also visited India and China. After her husband passed away in 2013, Yoshie spent the last few years enjoying the community at Towson Brightview. She is survived by her sons Kiyoshi (Gordana Todorov) of Newton Center, Massachusetts, Takeru (Catherine Renggli) of Stoneleigh, and Mitsuru (Sallie) of Los Gatos, California, and seven grandchildren.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road, (at beltway exit 26) on Sunday, May 26th, 6-8PM. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, May 27th, 8:30AM at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary