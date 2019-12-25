Home

Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Viewing
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
View Map
Yoshiko Ferguson Notice
Yoshiko Ferguson of Havre de Grace, MD passed away on December 21, 2019. She was 88 years old. She was predeceased by her loving husbands Ryland R. Jordan, Sr. and Clarence Ferguson.

Yoshiko was born in Kobe, Japan and is the beloved mother of Naomi Diggin (Jack), Alma Sherwood (David), the late Dr. Thomas Jordan (Christine Hatem), the late Ryland Richard Jordan, Jr. and the late John Jay Jordan. She was the grandmother of Kimberly Hill, Craig Thompson, Eddie Bergalowski, III, Kelly Bergalowski, Aaron Jordan, Arianna Jordan, great-grandmother of five and great-great grandmother of one. Yoshiko worked for many years at Harford Memorial Hospital in the Dietary Food services. She loved her church Stepney Faith Center and her church family. She had gift for growing beautiful flowers and loved nature. She loved all animals but especially her dogs.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD. Where a funeral service will be held at 11 A.M.

Interment will be at Angel Hill Cemetery in Havre de Grace, MD.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019
