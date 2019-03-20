|
|
On March 17, 2019, Dr. Young Cheol Shin; beloved husband of Youngjoo Shin; cherished father of Hilbert, Milbert and Wilbert Shin; loving grandfather of Henry and Sophie Shin: dear father in-law of Britt Benner. Also survived by a very large extended family in the United States and South Korea. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, 610 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air, on Thursday from 11- 12 noon, where a funeral service will begin at 12. A break will be taken for lunch. Interment will take place at 2:30 pm at Harford Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers and monetary donations, please make a donation in Dr. Shin's name to the Harford County Public Library Foundation, https://hcplonline.org/foundation.php
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2019