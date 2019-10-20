Home

Towson United Methodist Church
501 Hampton Ln
Hampton, MD 21286
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Yung Keun Lee Notice
Yung Keun Lee, 90, passed away on September 29, 2019. Devoted husband of Ock Kyung Lee for 60 yrs.; beloved father of Ann Lee, Arnold Lee and his wife Grace Liao, Sara Lee and her husband Michael Lawrence, Sylvia Lee and her husband Wayne Kazan, and Clara Lee and her husband Bill Miller; dear brother of Dr. Chung Nan Kim, and Dr. Chung Wha Iyengar; cherished grandfather of Leah and Sam Weaver, Zoe Kazan, and Lila Lawrence.

A funeral service will be celebrated at the Towson United Methodist Church, 501 Hampton Lane, Towson, MD 21204 on Friday, October 25 at 11 am. Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Should friends desire, memorial donations may be sent to The Board of Child Care Of The United Methodist Church, 3300 Gaither Road, Baltimore, MD 21244. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
