A LIFE WELL LIVED







Yvette Yvonne (Hopp) Matthews, was born in Baltimore, Maryland on November 16, 1948. She was the daughter of the late William Hopp and Dorothy (Whitaker) Hopp.



Yvette, affectionately known as "Tillie," was born and raised in the Cherry Hill community in Baltimore, Maryland. She was educated in the Baltimore City Public School System and was a proud Class of 1965 Dove from Western Senior High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Coppin State College in 1971. While teaching second grade at Homewood Elementary School #74, Yvette began her study of vocal music with Dr. A. Maurice Murphy who became a lifelong friend of over 40 years. She served as the Director of a Head Start Center on Ashland Avenue before dedicating the next two decades of her life to music.



Yvette had a beautiful mezzo soprano voice! She performed with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, The Baltimore Choral Arts Society, The Southern Maryland Choral Arts Society and the Baltimore Opera Company.



Yvette toured the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan with the Houston Grand Opera Company. She gave 32 performances at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, and 16 performances at La Scala in Milan, Italy.



As the Director of the after-care program for the middle school, she loved those girls and was a dedicated Roland Park Country School employee from 2000 until her passing on May 6, 2020.



Yvette was a woman of great faith! She grew up in St. Veronica Catholic Church, raised her children at St. James Episcopal Church and in recent years, became a member of Brown Memorial Park Avenue Presbyterian Church.



Yvette's husband of 36 years, Nolan E. Matthews, preceded her in death. Yvette was the proud mother of two daughters, Melanie D. Matthews-Mack and Tiffany J. Matthews-Lay. She truly loved her grandchildren, Erin A. Mack, Cameron I. Mack, and Nasir I. Lay. She is survived by four siblings: Maria (Hopp) Hampton, Donna (Hopp) Curtis, James Howard and Ralph Howard, as well as other cherished family members and friends who loved her dearly.



