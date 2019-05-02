|
On April 30, 2019, Zachary Charles Bailey, devoted son of Gary and Lois Bailey; loving brother of Zoe Bailey; dear best friend of Amadeus "Ami" Guchhait; cherished nephew of Uncle Chuck and Aunt Lois Friend; also survived by cousins Jennifer Friend-Robinson, Benjamin Friend and numerous friends.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Thursday, May 2nd, from 6 PM to 9 PM and Friday, May 3rd, from 10 to 11:30 AM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Further services and interment will take place in Oakland, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Zach's name to the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Company, 3500 Sweet Air Road, Phoenix, Maryland 21131.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 2, 2019