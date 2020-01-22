|
|
On January 14, 2020, Zachary Martin Owens passed away suddenly. He was the beloved husband of Laurie Renae Owens (nee Benjamin); loving son of Larry and Harriet Owens; dear son-in-law of John and Kathy Benjamin; dear brother-in-law of Michelle Benjamin; cherished nephew of Terry Owens and his wife Cathy, Neely Owens, Regina Robison and her husband Barton, Delora Maner, Wilmer Lutche and his wife Leona, and Michael Lutche and his wife Kathy.
Zach served this nation and our state honorably for over 18 years of military service. He was an expert in his craft; managing finances at both the Soldier and Organizational levels and took great pride in his field. As a member of the Joint Force Headquarters, Maryland Army National Guard, his most recent assignment was vital in providing support to deploying Soldiers and their Family members. He thrived in the service of others and touched many lives.
Zach was a trained Financial Analyst, a Light Wheel Vehicle Mechanic, an Army Instructor, and a proud Airborne graduate. In 2003 he deployed with 1229th Transportation Company in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and in 2016 he deployed with the 29th Infantry Division (Forward) to Kamp Arifjan Kuwait in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
His dedication was recognized with a posthumous promotion to the rank of Master Sergeant (E8) and the following awards: Army Accommodation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal (w/ bronze hourglass), Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (w/ 4 oak leaf clusters), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, 2 Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbons, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Driver and Mechanic Badge, Army Basic Parachutist Badge, Maryland National Guard Commendation Ribbon, Maryland National Guard Distinguished Service Cross (w/ one silver botonee), Maryland National Guard Outstanding Unit Ribbon.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, 610 W. MacPhail RD, Bel Air, MD 21014, on Thursday, January 23rd from 3-5pm; at which time a funeral service will begin. Interment services will be held on Friday, January 24th, at 11:30am, at the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery (Owings Mills, MD). Those desiring may make a memorial contribution towards Zach's funeral expenses. Please send donations directly to Laurie.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020