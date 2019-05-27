|
|
On May 24, 2019, Zachary Pierce Friedlander; beloved son of Arnold Friedlander and the late Lisa Sirochman-Friedlander; cherished brother of Lexi Friedlander and her boyfriend, Corey Plotkin, and Zachary's dearest friend, the late Shadow Friedlander; adored grandson of Fred and Iris Friedlander; loving nephew of Joyce and Chris Collier, Ilona Winter and Mark Stein.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, May 27, at 3 pm. Interment Hebrew Friendship Cemetery-3600 E Baltimore Street. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. In mourning at 5 Bridle Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, through Wednesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 27, 2019