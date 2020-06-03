My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Zarifa Barnes Peddicord, age 100, of Timonium, Maryland passed away on May 28, 2020 at Stella Maris in Timonium, Maryland. Born in Clayton, Michigan, she was the daughter of Charles and Edith Agnes (Pouley) Cadoo and wife of the late Wilbur Peddicord. She was a member of Presbury United Methodist Church and its United Methodist Women. Zarifa liked crafting, sewing and traveling.
Zarifa is survived by her four daughters, Donna Burns of Joppa, Cathy (Irvin) Tarbart of Rosedale, Janet (Jarrett) Ives of Birmingham, AL, and Kristie (Marvin) Kline of Bel Air; four grandchildren, Chyrl Little, Wendy Derby, Jeremy Riley, and Lauren Miller; seven great grandchildren, Trey Nagl, Jacob Little, Brooke Nagl, Cody Little, Michael Miller, Jr., Samuel Miller, and Cooper Riley.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Barnes; son-in-law, David Burns; grandson, Jarrett W. Ives; and great grandchild, Payson Riley.
A private service was held for family and invited guests.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Zarifa Barnes Peddicord.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.