Zarifa Barnes Peddicord
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Zarifa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zarifa Barnes Peddicord, age 100, of Timonium, Maryland passed away on May 28, 2020 at Stella Maris in Timonium, Maryland. Born in Clayton, Michigan, she was the daughter of Charles and Edith Agnes (Pouley) Cadoo and wife of the late Wilbur Peddicord. She was a member of Presbury United Methodist Church and its United Methodist Women. Zarifa liked crafting, sewing and traveling.

Zarifa is survived by her four daughters, Donna Burns of Joppa, Cathy (Irvin) Tarbart of Rosedale, Janet (Jarrett) Ives of Birmingham, AL, and Kristie (Marvin) Kline of Bel Air; four grandchildren, Chyrl Little, Wendy Derby, Jeremy Riley, and Lauren Miller; seven great grandchildren, Trey Nagl, Jacob Little, Brooke Nagl, Cody Little, Michael Miller, Jr., Samuel Miller, and Cooper Riley.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Barnes; son-in-law, David Burns; grandson, Jarrett W. Ives; and great grandchild, Payson Riley.

A private service was held for family and invited guests.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Zarifa Barnes Peddicord.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 31, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved