Zelda Banks, age 90, of Abingdon, MD passed away on June 8, 2019 at Spring Arbor Senior Living in Richmond, VA. Born in Adell, GA, she was the daughter of the late Lester Lee and Euna Mae Purvis and wife of the late Douglas King Banks. Zelda started her married life in Norfolk, VA, moving later to Roanoke, VA. They later moved to Baltimore where they started a family, and in 1969 they moved to Fallston.She began her career working as an operator for Southern Bell. Zelda was a homemaker while her children were young. When Doug started his own business, Maryland Trailer Sales, she worked as a bookkeeper. Zelda was a devout Christian and an active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church for over 40 years. She was faithful in visiting the elderly and homebound and providing Sunday School lessons to them. She also cooked meals for people in need, and she prepared church communion for many years. She loved her two grandchildren and family. She was a huge Oriole fan, loved dogs, and was an excellent cook. Zelda also enjoyed fishing, gardening, and traveling with her husband. Despite her admirable memory, she suffered from Alzheimer's at the end of her life.Zelda is survived by son, Dave Banks, of Manakin Sabot, VA and his wife, Jada Pardew Banks, and grandson, Greg Banks, of San Diego, CA.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter Dianne Delores Banks and granddaughter Lauren Dianne Banks.Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 11 am - 12 pm followed by a service at noon. Interment will take place in Parkwood Cemetery & Mausoleum.Those who desire may send contributions to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 14, 2019