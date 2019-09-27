Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zelda Flax
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zelda Kloner Flax

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zelda Kloner Flax Notice
Zelda Kloner Flax, of Towson, MD, passed away on September 25, 2019, at the age of 95. She is survived by her loving children, Susan Flax (Jeffrey) Posner, Heidi (Brian) Berghuis and Amy (Louis) Langer, sister, Sandra Franzen, grandchildren, Joel Posner (Amy Leiken), Dr. Andrew Posner, Matthew, Jeremy and Emily Langer and Anna Berghuis, and great grandson, Simon Aaron Posner. Zelda was predeceased by her parents, Annie and Solomon Kloner and siblings, Fay Alpern, Irving, Sydney, Joseph and Rabbi William Kloner.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, September 29, at 11 am. Interment Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Cong., Owings Mills. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 or Camp Louise, 5750 Park Heights Avenue, Suite 306, Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 1 Valleys Crest Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday only.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zelda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now