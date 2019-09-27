|
Zelda Kloner Flax, of Towson, MD, passed away on September 25, 2019, at the age of 95. She is survived by her loving children, Susan Flax (Jeffrey) Posner, Heidi (Brian) Berghuis and Amy (Louis) Langer, sister, Sandra Franzen, grandchildren, Joel Posner (Amy Leiken), Dr. Andrew Posner, Matthew, Jeremy and Emily Langer and Anna Berghuis, and great grandson, Simon Aaron Posner. Zelda was predeceased by her parents, Annie and Solomon Kloner and siblings, Fay Alpern, Irving, Sydney, Joseph and Rabbi William Kloner.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, September 29, at 11 am. Interment Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Cong., Owings Mills. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 or Camp Louise, 5750 Park Heights Avenue, Suite 306, Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 1 Valleys Crest Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday only.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 27, 2019