Zelda Lipnick (nee Katz), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on August 9, 2019 at the age of 90 years old. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Samuel Lipnick, and is survived by her children, Marc Lipnick (Wanda Dade) and Harriet (Tim) Watkins, sister, Anne (late Sidney) Stein, grandchildren, Jonathan (Mary) Lipnick, Jason (Jenn) Lipnick, Dominic Watkins and Ciarra (Brennan) Williams, great grandchildren, Irene and Matthew Lipnick, Colby, Blakely and Ari Williams, Camden and Elijah Watkins. She was predeceased by her parents, Yetta and Max Katz and siblings, Blanche (Aaron) Paskoff, Hyman and Jerome Katz.

Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211 or the . The family will be receiving at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday only, from 5pm-8pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
