Zelda Lottie Schwarz (nee Weinblatt), 90, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020. Zelda is survived by her sons Michael Schwarz (Hilary Harp), Steven Schwarz and Richard (Lisa) Schwarz, her grandchildren Ezra, Basya, Chana, Yehuda, Celia, Jacob and Benjamin. Zelda was predeceased by her husband Natan Schwarz, siblings Jacob Weinblatt, Clara Oxman, Millie Schwartz and her parents Hyman and Gertrude Weinblatt.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Suburban Orthodox, C/O Clara Oxman Chesed Fund, 7810 Crossland Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21208 . The family will be in mourning at 6209 Wallis Ave, Baltimore, Maryland 21215, following interment through Tuesday morning. Shiva times are 8 am-12 pm, 1-6 pm and 8-10 pm with services at 7:15 am and 7:15 pm.



