Zelig Robinson, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 9, 2020, at the age of 85. He is survived by his loving wife Linda Robinson (nee Strangmann), his children John W. (Janet W.) Robinson, Christopher B. (Julie) Robinson, and Kristin L. Robinson (Scott Makintosh), his sister Abby Robinson (Dennis) Kratz, and his nephew Matthew Kratz. Mr. Robinson was predeceased by his parents Mary and Morton Robinson.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Everyman Theater, 315 W. Fayette St, Baltimore, MD 21201, everymantheatre.org, 410-752-2208 or Cool Kids Campaign, 8422 Bellona Lane, Suite 102, Towson, MD 21204 or Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter, Inc. (BARCS), 301 Stockholm Street, Baltimore, MD 21230. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
