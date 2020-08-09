1/
Zelma Garretson-Butt
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zelma Fay Garretson-Butt passed away on August 3, 2020, in Baltimore, Maryland. Zelma was born in Cambridge, Maryland, on April 15, 1932 to John and Lydia Keplinger (Scherch). She moved to Baltimore to attend the Maryland Institute College of Art. Zelma was married to Jack Garretson-Butt, an attorney, from 1954, until his death in 1976. She was a registered nurse and worked at the Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland hospitals, and at Villa Assumpta for many years. Zelma received her BA from Notre Dame of Maryland, in Baltimore, Maryland. She is survived by 5 children, Hilarie, Genevieve, Peter, Christian and Chloe, and 6 grandchildren, Oliver, Jasper, Esmee, Martin, Eric and Joy Zelma. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, playing the piano, music and sewing. A memorial service will be planned for a later time when family and friends can gather.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved