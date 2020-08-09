Zelma Fay Garretson-Butt passed away on August 3, 2020, in Baltimore, Maryland. Zelma was born in Cambridge, Maryland, on April 15, 1932 to John and Lydia Keplinger (Scherch). She moved to Baltimore to attend the Maryland Institute College of Art. Zelma was married to Jack Garretson-Butt, an attorney, from 1954, until his death in 1976. She was a registered nurse and worked at the Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland hospitals, and at Villa Assumpta for many years. Zelma received her BA from Notre Dame of Maryland, in Baltimore, Maryland. She is survived by 5 children, Hilarie, Genevieve, Peter, Christian and Chloe, and 6 grandchildren, Oliver, Jasper, Esmee, Martin, Eric and Joy Zelma. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, playing the piano, music and sewing. A memorial service will be planned for a later time when family and friends can gather.



