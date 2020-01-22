|
Zillah Kruger Ezra, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on January 21, 2020, at the age of 82. She is predeceaced by her beloved husband, Michael Ezra, parents, Yetta and David Kruger, and siblings, Shirley Fox and Stanley Kruger. Zillah is survived by her children, Jeff Ezra, Jared (Stephanie) Ezra, Gabrielle (John) Jordan, and Shoshanna (Andy) Rhein, and grandchildren, Ari, Caleb, Tali, and Shira Ezra, Piper and Sydney Jordan.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, January 23, at 12:30 pm. Interment Forband Cemetery - Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Chabad of Owings Mills, 11299 Owings Mills Blvd, Suite 202, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 116 Sunnymeadow Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136, immediately following the interment through Wednesday.
