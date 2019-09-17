|
|
On September 14, 2019, Zoe Paros Maltas, beloved wife of John Maltas; devoted mother of Vassilios Maltas (Gina), Kelly Lintzeris (George), Evanthia Maltas-Gross (Jeffrey), and Maria Cokinos (Jimmy); cherished grandmother of Zoe Lintzeris, Stephanie Lintzeris, and Eleni Maltas. Zoe is predeceased by her brother John Paros, and her parents, Kalliopi and Nicholas Paros.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd, on Wednesday from 6 to 9 pm. Zoe will lie-in-repose at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Thursday from 10:30 to 11 am, at which time a Funeral Service will begin. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Zoe's name to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 17, 2019