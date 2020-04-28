|
WHAN Cecil B.E.M. died April 25th 2020 (peacefully) at his home 19 Braeside Manor Dromore Co Down. Devoted husband of the late Ella, cherished father of Jennifer and Harold, and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. House and funeral strictly private due to government restrictions. No flowers please. Will be sorely missed and always remembered by the entire family circle. " I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
Published in Banbridge Leader on Apr. 28, 2020