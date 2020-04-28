Home

WHAN Cecil B.E.M. died April 25th 2020 (peacefully) at his home 19 Braeside Manor Dromore Co Down. Devoted husband of the late Ella, cherished father of Jennifer and Harold, and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. House and funeral strictly private due to government restrictions. No flowers please. Will be sorely missed and always remembered by the entire family circle. " I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
Published in Banbridge Leader on Apr. 28, 2020
