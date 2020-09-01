Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Celena Smyth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celena Smyth

Notice Condolences

Celena Smyth Notice
SMYTH Selina Isabella (Isa) (nee Matthews) Late of Glassdrumman Road, Ballynahinch.
Sorry to learn of the passing of my much loved close cousin who was more like a sister to me and who even shared the same name, both having been called after our grandmother.
I have many fond memories of our childhood and later on in life which I shall always treasure.
Condolences to Samuel, Hazel and Raymond and their family circle.
Forever in my thoughts and those of my family, Jim, Brian , Stephen and Gordon.
Isobel Smyth (nee Matthews)
The Lord is my Shepherd.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Sept. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -