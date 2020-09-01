|
SMYTH Selina Isabella (Isa) (nee Matthews) Late of Glassdrumman Road, Ballynahinch.
Sorry to learn of the passing of my much loved close cousin who was more like a sister to me and who even shared the same name, both having been called after our grandmother.
I have many fond memories of our childhood and later on in life which I shall always treasure.
Condolences to Samuel, Hazel and Raymond and their family circle.
Forever in my thoughts and those of my family, Jim, Brian , Stephen and Gordon.
Isobel Smyth (nee Matthews)
The Lord is my Shepherd.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Sept. 1, 2020