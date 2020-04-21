|
McCLEARN Isabel Elizabeth (Betty) nee-McDonald Died April 13th 2020 (peacefully) at Mountvale Nursing Home in her 94th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Leonard formerly of Barban Heights, Dromore Co Down and much loved mother of Thelma, Donald, Trevor and Valerie. House and funeral strictly private due to government restrictions. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for The British Red Cross Society. Will be lovingly remembered by her sorrowing daughters, sons, daughters-in-law Beverley and Shirley, Thelma's partner Tommy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Eveline and the entire family circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Apr. 21, 2020