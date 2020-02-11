Home

BEGGS John. Called Home February 5th 2020 (peacefully) at Mountvale Nursing Home in his 100th year surrounded by his loving family. Dearly be-loved husband of the late Molly, 6 Holm Terrace, Dromore Co Down, much loved father of Colleen, Gerald, Brian and the late John. Funeral Service took place in Dromore Gospel Hall on Saturday 8th February followed by interment in the Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church Burying Ground. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors, 7, Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Mountvale Nursing Home Residents Comfort Fund (cheques made payable to John Gamble). Lovingly remem-bered by his sorrowing daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Irene, Maureen and Lorna, son-in-law Jim, grandchildren,great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and the entire family circle.
Redeemed with the precious blood of Christ. 1st Peter 1 v 19
Published in Banbridge Leader on Feb. 11, 2020
