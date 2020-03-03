|
BEGGS
The sons, daughter and family circle of the late John Beggs wish to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to everyone who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement. A special thanks to the speakers
Mr R. J. Tinsley, Mr T. Wright, Mr A. Nesbitt, Mr M. Hunter and Mr D. Graham for their prayers and kind words of comfort at the funeral service. Our grateful thanks to all the staff of Mountvale Nursing Home Dromore for all their care and attention. Our sincere thanks to the caterers and to all who helped to serve the refreshments following the funeral service. To all who called at the home, telephoned, brought gifts, sent letters or cards of sympathy and donations in lieu of flowers attended the funeral or helped in anyway. Also to John Gamble Funeral Director Dromore for the professional and dignified manner in which the funeral arrangements were carried out. Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation. Dromore and Lisburn
Published in Banbridge Leader on Mar. 3, 2020