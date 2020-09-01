|
|
|
MURPHY
John Henry 3 Sunmount Park, Dromore
12th July, 2020
The family of the late John wish to express our thanks to everyone who extended their condolences, in person, by card or message, to all those who attended the funeral or stood along the way and those who joined his service online especially during these difficult times.
Special thanks to Fr. Feidhlimidh Magennis PP for the lovely funeral Mass and for streaming the service for those who were unable to travel, Ciaran and Christina Scullion for the beautiful music, John Gamble for his professional help in making all the funeral arrangements, Sally Herron and all the neighbours of Sunmount Park.
We would like to particularly thank the staff of Mountvale Nursing home for their expert care and kindness in John's last few months. Although we were unable to visit him, it was comforting to know that he was surrounded by people who knew him from his days in the Bridge Bar.
Month's Mind Mass for John will be held at
St. Colman's Church Dromore on Sunday 6th September at 11am.
Please note Covid 19 restrictions will apply.
The Mass will be streamed on Parish Facebook page
http://m.facebook.com/stcolmans/
Published in Banbridge Leader on Sept. 1, 2020