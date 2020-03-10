|
McDONALD June. 12th March 2018. Those special memories of you will always bring a smile, if only I could have you back for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do, you always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain, but you're forever in my heart until we meet again. Dearly missed by her son Jimmy, daughter-in-law Amanda and grand-daughters Kirsty and Ellen.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Mar. 10, 2020