SANDS Kathleen (nee- Wilkinson) died May 10th 2020 (peacefully) at Oak Tree Manor, Dunmurry in her 87th year. Devoted wife of Thomas (Tommy) late of 51 Willow Gardens, Seymour Hill, Dunmurry and much loved mother of Ann, Geoffrey, Linda, Carol, Hilary, Elaine and Heather. The cortege will leave from her late home tomorrow Wednesday at 12 noon followed by interment in First Presbyterian (Non-Subscribing) Church Burying Ground Dromore. House and funeral private due to government restrictions. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Kilmakee Presbyterian Church Building Fund and Alzheimer's Society (cheques made payable to John Gamble). Will be lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the entire family circle. We think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten and never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives until we meet again.
Published in Banbridge Leader on May 12, 2020