THOMPSON Kathleen (nee-Welsh) Died April 13th 2020 (peacefully) at hospital. Dearly beloved wife of the late Albert Thompson Church Street, Dromore Co Down. House and funeral strictly private due to government restrictions. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Dromore Cathedral Development Fund. Will be lovingly remembered by her sorrowing sister Andriee, sisters-in-law Agnes, Betty, Irene and Mary, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Apr. 21, 2020