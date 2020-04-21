Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret HALLIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret HALLIGAN

Notice Condolences

Margaret HALLIGAN Notice
HALLIGAN Margaret (nee-Owen) Died April 11th 2020 (peacefully) at hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Brian 11 Fortfield Dromore Co Down, much loved mother of Rachel, mother-in-law of Stephen and dear grandmother of Jack, Lauren and Rebecca. House and funeral strictly private due to government restrictions.No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Marie Curie Nurses. Will be lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and the entire family circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -