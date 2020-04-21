|
|
|
HALLIGAN Margaret (nee-Owen) Died April 11th 2020 (peacefully) at hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Brian 11 Fortfield Dromore Co Down, much loved mother of Rachel, mother-in-law of Stephen and dear grandmother of Jack, Lauren and Rebecca. House and funeral strictly private due to government restrictions.No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Marie Curie Nurses. Will be lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and the entire family circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Apr. 21, 2020