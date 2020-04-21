|
DUGGAN , Michael Died April 15th 2020 (peacefully) at Mountvale Nursing Home and (formerly of Gallows Street, Dromore Co Down R.I.P. Dearly beloved son of the late James and Mary Duggan and much loved brother of Lily Gorman and the late Mary and Kieran. House and funeral strictly private due to government restrictions. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Mountvale Nursing Home Residents Comfort Fund (cheques made payable to John Gamble ). Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing sister, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Apr. 21, 2020