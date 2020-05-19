|
KELLY Patrick Joseph (Pat) Died May 11th 2020 (suddenly) at his home 7 Beechgrove Dromore Co Down R.I.P. Dearly loved husband of Violet and much loved father of Martin, Stephen, Kevin and Arlene. Requiem Mass took place in
St Colman's Church Dromore on Thursday 14th May followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery Ballela. House and funeral private due to government restrictions. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Chest, Heart and Stroke. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Lisa and Rosaleen, son-in-law Colin, grandchildren Conor, James, Sean, Martin, Latoya, Stephen, Marcus, Justine, Kirsty and the entire family circle. St Martin Pray For Him.
Published in Banbridge Leader on May 19, 2020