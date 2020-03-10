|
SHIELDS Tuesday 3rd March 2020. Peacefully at Apple Mews, Armagh. Roy, dearly loved son of the late Matthew and Florence and dear brother of Elizabeth, Gwen, Sander, Tom, Eleanor, Uel, Premila, Terry, Victor and Colin. Funeral took place from his sister's home, 30. Drumbroneth Road, Dromore, on Thursday 5th March for Service in Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church Dromore, followed by committal in Magherally Presbyterian Church bury-ing ground, Banbridge. Family flowers were placed on the grave. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire Family Circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Mar. 10, 2020