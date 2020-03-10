Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy SHIELDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy SHIELDS

Notice Condolences

Roy SHIELDS Notice
SHIELDS Tuesday 3rd March 2020. Peacefully at Apple Mews, Armagh. Roy, dearly loved son of the late Matthew and Florence and dear brother of Elizabeth, Gwen, Sander, Tom, Eleanor, Uel, Premila, Terry, Victor and Colin. Funeral took place from his sister's home, 30. Drumbroneth Road, Dromore, on Thursday 5th March for Service in Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church Dromore, followed by committal in Magherally Presbyterian Church bury-ing ground, Banbridge. Family flowers were placed on the grave. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire Family Circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -